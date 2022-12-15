YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Council will soon be considering whether or not to enter into a mutual aid agreement with surrounding counties.

The agreement will be between Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties. It will be for reciprocal police services.

Currently, it’s not uncommon for nearby cities and towns to assist on bigger calls. At Thursday’s safety committee meeting, Youngstown Police Chief Carl Davis recalled three different instances since he’s been chief where surrounding departments were called to assist. One was a mass shooting at Torch Club Bar and Grille, another was a shooting at the Utopia nightclub, and most recently a shooting in downtown Youngstown. All three of which were fatal.

YPD Captain. Rod Foley also recalled a school shooting in Lowellville, which multiple departments responded to, including Youngstown Police.

The main difference the departments will see if the agreement is approved would be an understanding of responsibility.

“Under this agreement here with the tri-county, each agency and jurisdiction is responsible for its own property,” he said.

This would include any damage done to cruisers or equipment during the incident in which mutual aid is assisting. It would also include any workers’ compensation if an officer is injured.

In addition to this, there would be an understanding of which agency is in control while other agencies are assisting.

The agreement would not mandate departments to assist, they can still decline if they are not able to respond.

Foley said this agreement had been in place previously but expired in 2015. If approved, the agreement would last four years.