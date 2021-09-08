YPD to have late morning press conference on crime fighting initiatives

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — City police plan an 11 a.m. press conference at the Covelli Centre to announce some new crime-fighting initiatives.

Also expected at the press conference will be representatives from the FBI and the Ohio State Highway Patrol, who are expected to announce how they will help police.

WKBN 27 First News will livestream the event.

The city is in the midst of a year that has seen 106 people shot, eight more than all of 2020, with 23 of those victims fatally shot. Last year Youngstown had 28 homicides.

The city has also grappled with a shortage of officers in the patrol division, forcing officers from other units or assignments to go back on the road.