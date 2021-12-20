YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — In separate incidents over the weekend, city police took two guns off of people who were passed out.

About 4:50 p.m. Saturday, police were called to an 1821 Mahoning Ave. gas station for a report of a man passed out in a truck at a gas pump.

Reports said the man, William McCulloch, 28, of Plymouth Avenue, was asleep on the front seat and would not wake up after repeated attempts by police so they broke the window of his truck to open the door.

When officers tried to revive him, they said they noticed a loaded 9mm handgun in his waistband. Reports said police took the gun off McCulloch before paramedics arrived.

McCulloch was later revived with Narcan and taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center to be examined. He was booked into the Mahoning County jail when he was released on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

About 9:20 p.m. Friday, police were called to a home in the 900 block of East Philadelphia Avenue where reports said a woman told them she had been fighting with her husband, Antonio Crockett, 35, and he had passed out. The woman told police Crockett had a gun in his pants, reports said.

Reports said police found Crockett passed out sitting at a table and they woke him up before asking if he had a gun. Crockett told police he had his wife’s gun in his pants pocket and he gave police the gun without incident, reports said.

Crockett also had a bag of crack cocaine clutched in his fist while passed out and also gave that to police, reports said.

Crockett was booked into the jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine and domestic violence.