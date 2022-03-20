YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police had the 600 block of Oxford Street on Youngstown’s North Side blocked off Sunday afternoon.

A SWAT team was called to the scene and was searching a home.

Youngstown Police there was a foot chase after an incident at a convenience store on Belmont avenue.

They said the suspect ran to a house where police believe they fired shots at an officer at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Then the suspect ran to a second home on Oxford Street that officers taped off. Police said neither the officer or anyone else involved in the incident was injured.

Police arrested one person, who is being taken to the Mahoning County Jail.

The incident is under investigation. The scene was clear by 6:30 p.m.