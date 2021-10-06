YPD: Shot fired at man on west side following argument over lawn care

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a shot was fired Tuesday as a man was leaving a west side home Tuesday after a fight that began over lawn care.

Police were called about 5:25 p.m. for a report of a gunshot at Elberen Avenue and Salt Springs Road. While they were on their way, a man flagged them down and told them that he heard a gunshot as he was leaving the home he shared with his girlfriend in the 400 block of Elberen Avenue.

Reports said the man told police he argued with his girlfriend over his yard being “weed whacked,” and the argument escalated to the point the man collected all his belongings and packed them into his vehicle.

As the man pulled out of the drive, he heard a gunshot, reports said.

Police found a 9mm shell casing in the driveway, reports said.

Reports did not mention if officers made contact with the girlfriend.