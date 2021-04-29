YPD seeks info on stabbing victim after he can’t talk because of his condition

The man also showed up at the hospital the day before with another stab wound

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police were unable to question a man brought into St. Elizabeth Health Center for a stab wound because of his condition.

Officers were called to the hospital about 12:20 a.m. for the 30-year-old man who was stabbed in the back.

Reports said officers could not ask him any questions because of his condition, but reports also noted the man had been at the hospital the day before to be treated for a stab wound to the arm.

Detectives hope to speak to the man Thursday.

