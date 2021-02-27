YPD searching for missing man

Police are concerned because he has a mental impairment

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police have issued an alert for an elderly man who went missing Saturday afternoon.

Jerome Miller, 76, was last seen walking away from his home on Youngstown’s east side around 2:55 p.m. Saturday.

Police are concerned because he suffers from Alzheimer’ss.

Miller was wearing black Adidas tennis shoes, a black and blue plaid shirt and a black coat with a hood. He also wears a medical bracelet, and an emergency contact phone number is inside his coat.

Anyone with information or who sees Miller should call 911 or 866-693-9171 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.