YPD says pair of teens knocking on doors are chased down, shot at, beaten

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a pair of teenagers going around an East Side neighborhood early Monday knocking on doors and running got more than they bargained for when someone answered.

The teens, 13 and 14, were chased, shot at and beaten before police arrived in the first block of Montgomery Avenue.

A 45-year-old Haseltine Avenue man was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of felonious assault, but as of late this morning, charges have yet to be filed against him.

Officers were called to the first block of Montgomery Avenue for a report of a fight with gunfire and when they arrived, they found a 13-year-old boy who said he and a 14-year-old from Austintown were playing “Ding, Dong, Ditch,” and knocking on doors and ringing doorbells in the area.

The only people who answered were those in a home on Haseltine Avenue, and several people ran out of the home, chasing the pair and firing shots, reports said.

Reports said the group caught up with the 13-year-old and one of the men held a gun to his head and ordered them to tell him where his friend, who was hiding, was. The 13-year-old did and when the 14-year-old came out of hiding, they were beset upon by the group and beaten with guns and fists.

The 14-year-old had already been picked up by a relative when police arrived, but the 13-year-old was beaten severely, reports said. Reports said he identified the man who was arrested as one of the people who beat him but the man denied it.

Officers searched for any evidence of a shooting and did not find anything, reports said.

Reports said the mother of the 13-year-old declined paramedics to allow them to take the boy to a hospital to be treated for his injuries. It is unclear if the mother took him for treatment.