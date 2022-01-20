YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police told a North Evanston Avenue man Wednesday his rationale for pulling a gun because his girlfriend said she would break a window was not valid.

Markquis Hicks, 29, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence, resisting arrest and endangering children after he was arrested about 10 a.m. Wednesday. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Reports said police were called to his home for a report of a fight and when police got there, a woman told them she wanted to leave but she could not find her keys and accused Hicks of stealing them.

The woman told police that during the argument, Hicks pulled a gun and threatened to kill her.

Hicks told police he pulled a gun in self-defense after she threatened to break out a window, reports said.

Reports said officers felt Hicks had “no legal justification” to pull a gun “and to threaten her in any way.”

“Pulling a gun out in self-defense because she reportedly threatened to bust out a window was not a good reason to intimidate her,” a police report stated.

When officers went to take Hicks into custody, he refused to allow police to handcuff him and he walked into a corner. Three other cars were called to assist officers and Hicks was eventually arrested, reports said.

Reports said police did not take the gun because Hicks put it in a safe and refused to give police the combination.

During the entire time, Hicks’ three children, ages 7, 6 and 1 were present, which is why Hicks was charged with child endangering, reports said. Reports said the children were given to a relative.