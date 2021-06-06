YPD responds to multiple car collisions Sunday morning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) –– Youngstown police were busy overnight responding to crashes in the city.

The first happened around 2:30 this morning near Oak Avenue.

A single car crashed into a guide wire outside the fire station.

Crews worked to carefully remove the driver from the car.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

Then another crash happened on East Midlothian Boulevard just before 3 a.m.

Police say a man was backing into his driveway when a car coming up the hill struck the truck on the driver’s side.

Three people went to the hospital in stable condition: the driver and passenger of the car, and a passenger in the truck.

The person driving the truck was not hurt.