YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — According to reports, someone got away with over 400 painkillers early Tuesday morning from a South Side veterinary clinic.

Officers answered an alarm call at about 5:35 a.m. from the Ebert Animal Hospital, 3530 Southern Boulevard.

Officers said when they got there, they found a man running out of the back door to a waiting car.

Police chased the car but lost it at Oak Hill and Woodland avenues, reports said.

Reports said police found a brick propping open a back door. Inside police found the building ransacked.

An employee checked and informed police about the missing painkillers, reports said.

Police said they have detectives going through video from the building.