YPD officers who hear gunfire find three guns after investigation

Suspect tells police the three guns were in a car to keep them away from children

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police arrested a man and found three guns in a car late Wednesday after officers working a Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority patrol on the East Side heard gunfire.

Tyrone Gordon, 26, of Eleanor Avenue, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Reports said officers working the patrol about 11:30 p.m. on Albert Street heard gunfire come from the Rockford Village housing complex, and as they headed that way, a woman called 911 to report she was arguing with her boyfriend on Dogwood Lane.

When police got there, a man who was sitting outside went inside without speaking to police. A few moments later he came back outside and asked officers if he could shut off a running car.

Police at first said yes, but when they noticed fresh bullet holes in the car, they tried to tell Gordon no, but he reached in anyway and shut the car off, reports said.

When asked about the bullet holes, reports said Gordon told police they were old but the officers thought they looked fresh. On the backseat, police could also see two handguns, a 9mm and a .45-caliber handgun, according to a report.

When officers went to get the guns out of the car, they found a third gun, an AR-15 pistol, inside as well as a spent bullet.

Gordon told police he decided to put the guns in the car to keep them away from children, reports said.

Gordon is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2015 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on charges Gordon was once a member of a gang on the West Side, as well as drug, gun and felonious assault charges. He was sentenced to six years in prison.