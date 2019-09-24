YPD officers getting training in advanced first aid techniques

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – City patrol officers must juggle several tasks when they arrive at a crime scene or accident where someone is severely injured.

Often, they must separate witnesses, secure evidence and sometimes even search for a suspect.

Now, they may have another task added to those duties, as officers are receiving instruction in how to use tourniquets to treat blood loss from a gunshot wound or other type of injury where a person is losing a lot of blood.

WATCH: How to stage a tourniquet

A tourniquet is a tight band used to cut off blood flow to a wound after an injury to a limb.

Officers have been undergoing training in recent weeks to use them, spearheaded by Darkela Parker, who also works part-time as an EMT.

Staff Inspector Lt. Brian Butler said the department decided to have officers learn how to use tourniquets because police are often the first responders to a scene where someone is bleeding severely, and sometimes they cannot afford to wait for an ambulance.

PHOTOS: Youngstown police tourniquet training

Also, the officers could use them right away if necessary on themselves or if they are working with another officer who is shot or hurt in some other way where they are bleeding.

Each officer will carry a tourniquet on their duty belt, Butler said, making it available for quick use.

Officers are also going to receive training in how to seal chest wounds, Butler said, but as to where that equipment will be stored Butler said he does not know yet. That sort of equipment is bulkier than a tourniquet.

Officers will also be supplied with an Individual First Aid Kit (IFAC) that will be kept in their cruisers.

Capt. Kevin Mercer, who heads up the department’s Planning And Training Division, said officers will come to appreciate it if they can use it to save someone’s life on a call, be it a victim of a crime or accident or a fellow officer.

“If you don’t use it, you’re going to feel pretty bad,” Mercer said.

Officers Tuesday primarily got training on how to use the tourniquets, which are used to treat arterial wounds in the limbs where heavy bleeding is present after an artery is severed.

Because they are connected directly to the heart, each time the heart pumps, a lot of blood squirts out of the body when there is a wound. It can take about 40 seconds for a person to “bleed out,” or lose enough blood to lose consciousness.

“That’s why you lose a ton of blood,” Parker said.

Parker and Officer Mike Bodnar, who is also trained in first aid, said a tourniquet should be placed as high as possible on the limb that is injured, above the elbow or knee.

Putting the tourniquet directly on the elbow or knee will not stop any bleeding because arteries are protected by bones and muscles in those parts of the body, Parker said.

If an officer is wounded, their uniform does not need to be removed to have the tourniquet applied, Parker said.

The tourniquet needs to be tightened until the bleeding is entirely stopped, Parker said. She said if there is blood dribbling out of the wound that is fine as long as it is not spurting out.

If the patient is in pain where the tourniquet is applied that means it has been applied successfully, Parker said.

A tourniquet can stay on for up to two hours and sometimes surgeons leave them on during surgery, Parker said. She said that in extreme cases a limb may be damaged by a tourniquet cutting off blood supply but she added for very serious wounds it is “better to lose a limb than lose a life.”

Bodnar asked if any of the officers have ever used a tourniquet while they were working.

Detective Sgt. Mohammad Awad said he used one a few years ago during a shooting in the 500 block of Sherwood Avenue. Awad, who has his own first aid kit he brings with him, used a tourniquet on a person who had a gunshot wound to the quadriceps and was bleeding heavily.

The person survived and paramedics told him he had applied the tourniquet correctly, Awad said.

Mercer said Officer Anthony Congemi, who works midnight turn, has used a tourniquet three times and two of those people are probably alive because of him.

“At least two of them. If not for him, they would be dead,” Mercer said.

The department is still trying to figure out the costs of equipping all officers with tourniquets and first aid kits, Bodnar said.

Butler said he checked with the law department before it was decided to equip the officers, and they told him officers would be covered under the Good Samaritan exception to the law, where they could not be held liable for giving medical treatment to someone if they acted in good faith.

Butler also said a policy must be drawn up before the tourniquets are officially distributed to the officers.