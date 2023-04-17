YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police early Sunday found two loaded handguns and arrested two people after hearing gunfire on the South Side.

Edward Flowers, 18, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and is expected to be arraigned on Monday in municipal court.

A 16-year-old boy was booked into the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center on the same charge.

Reports said two officers from the Neighborhood Response Unit were on patrol around 2:15 a.m. Sunday at South and Wilbur avenues when they heard a series of gunshots and drove toward the gunfire.

Reports said they saw a car with heavily tinted windows near East Indianola Avenue and followed the car to the 500 block of Miller Street, where it pulled in a drive.

Reports said Flowers, the driver, appeared very nervous and told police when asked that there were no guns in the car.

Police searched the car because of a heavy smell of marijuana coming from inside and found two loaded 9mm semiautomatic handguns on the floor in the back seat, reports said.

Police also found a bag of crack cocaine in the back of a cruiser where Flowers had been sitting, reports said, and another bag in the glove box of the car.

A female juvenile was issued a citation for possession of marijuana as well, reports said.