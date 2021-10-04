YPD nets three gun arrests in two days

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police made three gun arrests in two separate traffic stops over the weekend on the South Side.

About 8:45 p.m. Saturday, officers pulled over a car driven by James Phillips, 20, of Catalina Avenue, at South and East Dewey avenues for an improper turn.

Reports said Phillips and a passenger, Daniel Turner, 21, of Cedar Lane, appeared very nervous before police asked for consent to search their car.

Phillips claimed he did not have anything illegal on him but when he was searched, police found a loaded .40-caliber handgun in his pants, reports said. Turner was also searched and police found a loaded 9mm handgun in his pants, reports said.

Both men were booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. They are both expected to be arraigned Monday in municipal court.

Also arrested for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle was Kiele Jones, 20, of Boardman. He was a passenger in a car that was pulled for loud music at about 9:40 p.m. Friday at East Florida Avenue and Cottage Grove.

Reports said when police walked up to the car, they saw a semiautomatic pistol on the back seat,

Jones claimed the gun was his, reports said. He was booked into the jail and is also expected to be arraigned Monday.

The driver of the car received a citation for loud music.