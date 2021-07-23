YPD nets 3 guns, arrests 3 in two separate incidents

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — City police seized three guns and arrested three people in two separate incidents.

About 8 a.m. Thursday, Jerome Gilmer, 20, of West Dewey Avenue, was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon after police received a complaint of a man with a gun at East Evergreen Avenue and Market Street.

Reports said police responded and found Gilmer, who matched the description of the person who had the gun, walking on West Evergreen Avenue.

Gilmer told police he did not have a gun but when officers searched him, they found a loaded .38-caliber revolver in his coat pocket, two rounds of .38-caliber ammunition in the same pocket and a box of .38-caliber ammunition that had 42 rounds inside, according to the report.

He was booked into the Mahoning County jail and is expected to be arraigned later Friday.

About 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers arrested Michael Walker, 21, of Liberty and Davion Mahone, 18, of Lanterman Lane, on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle after a car Walker was driving was pulled over at Hilton Avenue and Erie Street for running a stop sign.

Reports said officers could smell marijuana inside and police could see several marijuana cigarettes in the ashtray of the car.

When they were asked to step out so the car could be searched, reports said Walker told police he had a gun in the car. Before Mahone got out, he could be seen reaching under his seat, reports said.

Reports said police found a loaded 9mm handgun where Mahone was sitting and another 9mm handgun with an extended magazine in the same area. Walker told police that the gun was his, reports said.

Both men are expected to be arraigned later Friday in municipal court.