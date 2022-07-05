YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a woman arrested on a domestic violence charge Monday was such a handful that police had to call in a prisoner transport van to take her to the Mahoning County jail.

Lauren Whatley, 32, of Duncan Lane, was booked into the jail on charges of resisting arrest, domestic violence and endangering children. She is expected to be arraigned later Tuesday in municipal court.

Reports said police were called about 7:40 p.m. to a home on Carlton Street and when officers arrived, they say they found Whatley in the front yard yelling at her sister and waving a knife around. Police ordered Whatley to drop the knife and she did so immediately, reports said.

Reports said the sister told police she was arguing with Whatley over someone breaking into their father’s house and Whatley had picked a fight with another sister who had come over expecting a family get-together.

The sister she was arguing with on the front lawn had a cut from the knife on her, and one of the straps on her tank top was also cut with a knife, reports said.

When police told Whatley she was being arrested for domestic violence, reports said she ran into the house and police had to go in and get her. She refused to walk to a cruiser and she had to be carried, reports said.

When Whatley was in the back seat, she kicked the windows and managed to wriggle a hand out of her handcuffs and tried to wrap the seat belt around her head, reports said. She was taken out of the cruiser and an officer was sent for a prisoner transport van to take her to the jail, the report stated.

When the van arrived, it took several officers to lift Whatley because she would not stop struggling, reports said. Reports said she finally quieted down when officers gave her her phone.