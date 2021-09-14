YPD needs ladder from firefighters in arrest of domestic violence suspect

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police needed a ladder from firefighters Monday evening after a domestic violence suspect locked himself in a room with a pit bull and refused to come out.

Ceejay Latimer, 18, of Weston Avenue, is in the Mahoning County Jail on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence, obstructing official business and resisting arrest. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Reports said police were called at about 6:35 p.m. to a home in the 1600 block of Mahoning Avenue, where a woman said Latimer, who is her grandson, punched her several times and threatened to send his pit bull after her.

Latimer was in an upstairs bedroom with the dog when police arrived and he refused to come out, reports said. Reports said police called for a ladder from the fire department so they could set it up against the upstairs window and talk to him.

Latimer was told after a while that police were coming in to get him he opened the bedroom door. He tried to walk past police, however, before he was arrested.