YPD: Man with over $3K in cash says he was selling drugs ‘to get back on his feet’

Reports said the man also told police he was using too much brown sugar to cut the fentanyl that was found

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police found $3,000 Thursday and arrested a man on drug and weapons charges who told officers he was only selling drugs to “get back on his feet again.”

Bond was set Friday in municipal court at $80,000 for Damon Green, 24, of West LaClede Avenue, who was taken into custody about 4 p.m. Thursday as officers were serving a search warrant at 322 Emery Ave. Police were there investigating drug activity.

Green was arraigned in municipal court before Magistrate Anthony Sertick on first degree felony charges of possession of drugs and possession of fentanyl and third-degree felony charges of possession of drugs and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In the house, police found crack cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana, and four guns, including an AK-47 semiautomatic rifle and a .223-caliber semiautomatic pistol. Also found were two 9mm pistols, a loaded magazine for the AK-47 and other magazines.

Police also found $3,110 in cash, reports said.

Assistant City Law Director Gene Fehr said police found almost an ounce of fentanyl.

Reports said Green told police the home was not his but at the same time, he said he was just released from the Community Corrections Association and was selling drugs “to get back on his feet again.”

He also admitted to using too much brown sugar to cut the fentanyl he was selling, reports said.

In February 2020, Green was sentenced in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to probation with the first 180 days to be spent in the Mahoning County jail, with credit for 149 days served, after he pleaded guilty to charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence.

His probation was extended in October, and he was ordered to complete inpatient treatment at CCA, court records show.

In 2018, Green pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of fentanyl, a conviction that bars him from owning or being around a gun.

Fehr said Green is still on probation for both charges, which is one of the reasons why he asked for a high bond.