YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Austintown man is expected to be arraigned later Tuesday in municipal court after reports said he was caught running from a stolen car Sunday with a gun.

Sammy Anderson, 26, of New Road in Austintown, was booked into the Mahoning County jail Sunday on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying concealed weapons, obstructing official business and receiving stolen property.

Anderson is also wanted on warrants from Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for failure to appear for skipping his first court appearance after he was indicted on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property and aggravated menacing.

He was arrested about 4:30 p.m. Sunday after reports said he jumped out of the passenger’s seat of a stolen car that was pulled over at South and Wilbur avenues.

Reports said an officer who was responding as backup found Anderson running in the 400 block of East LaClede Avenue, and as he was running, he reached into his waistband and threw a gun away.

Anderson was caught after he tripped in a nearby driveway, reports said. Police found the gun, a loaded .380-caliber handgun.

Reports did not state what happened to the person who was driving the stolen car.

Anderson was indicted Sept. 16 by a grand jury on the weapons and receiving stolen property charge on a case that was bound over from Youngstown Municipal Court. He had been free on $10,000 bond, which he posted at his Sept. 1 arraignment in municipal court following his arrest by city police.

Details of that arrest are not available.

This is Anderson’s third arrest for being a felon in possession of a firearm. In 2017, he pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to probation, only to be sentenced to three years in prison for violating that probation after he pleaded guilty in 2018 to charges of assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Both of those sentences ran concurrently.