YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man pulled over by police Thursday offered his hands to be cuffed after they told him they were going to search his car.

Michael Stanley, 30, of Youngstown, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

Reports said Stanley was the driver of a car about 2:05 p.m. Thursday that was stopped in the middle of the 1400 block of Lansdowne Boulevard, backing up traffic. Police eventually got him to pull over in a nearby drive.

Reports said Stanley got out of the car and showed a satchel to police, saying he had medical marijuana inside as well as his medical marijuana card. When police asked him if he had a gun he told officers no, reports said.

When police said they were going to search the car because they smelled burnt marijuana inside, reports said Stanley told them, “Come on, you can just put me in the car.” He walked to a nearby cruiser, opened the door, sat in the back seat, and held his hands out to be cuffed.

Under the driver’s seat police found a loaded .40-caliber handgun, reports said.

Stanley is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2012 drug conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, police records show.