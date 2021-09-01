YPD: Man claims he didn’t know about gun cops found in his pants

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a Chicago man told police Tuesday afternoon he had no idea he had a gun in his pants.

Joshua McCranie, 29, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of carrying concealed weapons, a fourth degree felony. He is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

McCranie was arrested just after 4 p.m. after officers answered a gunfire call in the 1500 block of Fifth Avenue. Reports said when officers arrived, they found McCranie, who matched the description of the person who was firing a gun, walking in the street.

An officer drove up to him and saw an outline of a gun in McCranie’s pants, which later slid down to his knees, reports said.

McCranie was ordered several times to get on the ground before he finally did, reports said. Reports said he told police he had a gun in his pants and police searched him and found a revolver.

At first, McCranie denied firing a gun then said he had fired a gun recently. He also then told police he had no idea he had a gun in his pants even though he told officers he had a gun there, reports said.