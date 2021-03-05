Youngstown police: Man attacks guests after they used internet

Both victims had cuts and one had a dislocated knuckle

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Salt Springs Road man is in the Mahoning County jail after reports said he was arrested Thursday afternoon for attacking two people who were using his internet.

Terral Miles, 24, was booked into the jail on two counts of felonious assault. He is expected to be arraigned later Friday in municipal court.

Police were called to his home about 3:10 p.m. Thursday for a report of a fight with weapons. When they arrived, a man and a woman said they were in the downstairs of Miles’ home when he came down the steps and confronted them about using his internet.

Miles and the man fought briefly, and when the pair tried to leave, Miles was blocking the way and holding a knife.

The pair managed to get the knife off of him but not before the man suffered a dislocated knuckle and several cuts, and the woman was stabbed in the thumb. They were both treated by paramedics.

Reports said Miles told police he was attacked first and he defended himself. He did admit that he was upset they were using his internet without his permission, reports said.

Police were not able to find the knife, reports said.