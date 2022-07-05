YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Detroit Avenue man is in the Mahoning County jail after reports said he was arrested early Saturday for pointing a gun at someone in the drive-through of a Fifth Avenue restaurant.

Lamar Bailey, 34, is expected to be arraigned later Tuesday in municipal court on charges of aggravated menacing, being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Reports said Bailey was arrested about 12:45 a.m. Saturday in the drive-through of the Taco Bell at 420 Fifth Ave. after police got a call that someone in a truck was waving a gun around in the drive-through.

When police arrived, they found the truck in the drive-through and Bailey was in the back seat. When an officer looked in the back of the truck, reports said he saw a magazine for a rifle, and Bailey was found with something sticking up between his legs.

When police checked, they discovered Bailey had a loaded AR-15 semiautomatic rifle that he was trying to hide between his legs, reports said. He was taken out of the truck and arrested.

The person who called 911 told officers they were in the drive-through when a passenger in their car stuck his head out the window and looked at the truck behind them, which was the truck Bailey was in.

Someone in the truck asked what the person was looking at and threatened to shoot them, the witness told police. Bailey then pointed the rifle at the car in front of them while he was sitting in the back seat of the truck.

Reports said a records check showed the gun was not reported as stolen.

Bailey is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2021 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a third degree felony. He was placed on probation for two years.