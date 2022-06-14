YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who reports said was caught having sex in his car Sunday and later struck a police cruiser was taken into custody Monday.

Cesaire Penny, 31, of Lakewood Avenue, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court on charges of felonious assault and fleeing and eluding. He is presently in the Mahoning County jail.

Reports said Penny was found Monday sitting in the car in the drive of his home in the 900 block of Lakewood Avenue.

Police were called about 3:30 p.m. Sunday to the 1000 block of Ridge Avenue to check out a car in front of a vacant house and when an officer arrived, reports said he found Penny and a woman having sex in the back of the car.

The officer told the two to put their clothes on and said he was going to check the vehicle identification number, or VIN, on the car, to see who it belonged to and make sure it wasn’t stolen because the car did not have a license plate.

Reports said Penny was upset that the officer was going to check the VIN and said he wasn’t sure why that had to be done before jumping in the front seat, backing up and hitting the cruiser. Then, he put the car in drive and hit the cruiser again before driving away, the report stated.

Police could not catch up with him and he got away.

When officers found him Monday, reports said he told police “I wasn’t doing anything wrong” and “the officer didn’t have to run my VIN.”

The records check showed the car did belong to Penny, reports said.