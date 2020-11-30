YPD makes six gun arrests over the weekend

One man had an assault pistol and a loaded handgun with him, reports said

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — It was a bountiful holiday weekend for the city police department — if you count gun arrests, that is.

At least five adults and one juvenile were charged with gun crimes over the weekend, including three people in one traffic stop and another where a man was pulled over for an OVI and officers found an AR-15 pistol and a 9mm handgun loaded with a 16-round magazine.

The arrests were done by the patrol division as well as a special detail of officers working overtime to concentrate on special patrols in order to crack down on shootings, which have been up throughout the year. The trend culminated during October when gunfire started becoming a nightly event, resulting in 19 people being shot, three fatally.

As November ends, police have responded to far fewer gunfire calls and five shootings, one of them a homicide.

Police Chief Robin Lees said the number of guns seized and arrests this weekend show how gun violence is prevalent in the city, but it also shows that the approach of stationing extra patrols in areas more prone to gun violence, which is overwhelmingly the South Side, can cut down on that violence by stopping gun crimes before they start.

“The fact we’re making this many arrests and seizing this many guns shows we are on the right track,” Lees said.

Since Oct. 19, when the extra patrols started, police have arrested 10 repeat gun offenders, known as “felon in possession of a firearm” or “having a weapon while under disability.” An additional 21 arrests have been made for other weapons offenses such as carrying concealed weapons or improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. Almost all of those arrests have been on the South Side.

Lees said he is sure some potential crimes, either the night of the arrest or in the future, were stopped in the arrest. He especially pointed to the arrests of a man pulled over for a traffic stop who had an assault pistol and another stop where three guns were found, saying there could be no good ending with that kind of firepower available to them.

“If you’re riding around with an assault rifle or a handgun with a 16-round clip, how do you think that night is going to turn out?” Lees said. “What crime did we interrupt here?”

It was the fourth arrest for being a felon in possession of a firearm for Paul Henderson, 37, of Mount Vernon Ave., who was arrested about 2:15 p.m. Saturday after police tried to pull over a car Henderson was driving for an improper turn onto Glenwood Avenue. Also arrested with him were Terrance Sellers, 18, of Palmer Avenue, and a 17-year-old juvenile.

Reports said Henderson pulled into a drive in the 500 block of Sherwood Avenue and tried to run away but was caught in a back yard in the 500 block of Idora Avenue. Sellers and the juvenile stayed in the car when Henderson ran, reports said.

Reports said police found a loaded 9mm handgun; a .40-caliber handgun; and another semiautomatic handgun inside the car, all within reach of the three who were arrested.

Additionally, reports said Sellers was posing with the .40-caliber handgun in an Instagram photo taken earlier in the day.

Henderson’s bond was set at $12,500 by Judge Renee DiSalvo during his arraignment Monday in municipal court. He told Judge DiSalvo he wanted it known he had not been in trouble since 2011.

Sellers’ bond was set at $2,500 on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. The juvenile was taken to the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center.

Also inside the car were two boys ages 10 and 12, reports said.



Court records show Henderson was arrested in 2008 and twice in 2009 for the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2002 conviction for carrying a concealed weapon, which gives him five weapons offenses overall in under 20 years.

For the 2008 case, Henderson was sentenced to three years probation but he violated that probation.

The first case in 2009 was dismissed after Henderson passed a polygraph test, according to court records. The second case was dismissed by prosecutors, according to a court filing. A reason for the dismissal was not given.

In 2013, Henderson was sentenced to four years in prison for a 2010 indictment on kidnapping, possession of drugs and possession of heroin charges. That sentence ran concurrent to a three-year sentence he received for the 2008 case on a probation violation as well as a 2011 sentence for 52 months he received in federal court on a gun charge.

Ra’Quan Sadler, 19, was arrested about 1:10 p.m. Saturday after police spotted a car he was driving speeding at Market Street and Southern Boulevard.

Reports said Sadler did not pull over until he parked in front of his home on East Evergreen Avenue and tried to walk in his front door before police told him to stop.

Reports said Sadler told police he had a gun in his car, and officers found a 9mm with an extended handgun, reports said. His bond was set at $2,500.

Tremain Ivy, 22, of Palmer Avenue, was arrested about 1:48 a.m. Saturday after a car he was driving was pulled over at West Evergreen Avenue and Summer Street for an improper turn.

Reports said the car smelled of burnt marijuana and Ivy told police he had smoked marijuana about 10 minutes before he was pulled over.

Police searched the car and found an AR-15 pistol with a .40-round magazine and a 9mm handgun loaded with a 16-round magazine.

Ivy also flunked field a sobriety test before he was taken to the Mahoning County jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. Judge DiSalvo set his bond at $5,000.

Arrested about 10:30 p.m. Thursday on the North Side for a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle was Giberilla Dukuray, 19, of Crandall Avenue.

Reports said Dukuray was the driver of a car pulled over for speeding and running a red light on Park Avenue.

Police searched the car after smelling burnt marijuana inside, reports said. Police found a loaded 9mm handgun inside as well as a small amount of marijuana, according to the report. His bond was set at $2,500.

