YPD makes gun arrest, investigates two shootings without injuries

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police arrested a man early Sunday morning on a gun charge after finding a loaded handgun in the same bag as a soft taco.

They also investigated two reports for gunfire Sunday afternoon on the city’s west side.

Booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle was 25-year-old Melvin Blalock of West Evergreen Avenue.

He was a passenger in a car pulled over about 2:25 a.m. Sunday at Market Street and West Indianola Avenue for erratic driving.

Reports said the driver of the car had her two kids, ages four and three, in child seats in the back seat but they were not strapped in. She has four suspensions on her license, reports said.

The driver gave police permission to search the car and officers found a .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun in the same bag as a soft taco that was on the floor where Blalock was sitting, reports said.

Another passenger, Armail Wainwright, 21, of East Judson Avenue, was taken into custody on a warrant by the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office.

Later in the day, about 6:40 p.m., police were called to the 3200 block of North Osborn Avenue on the west side, where a woman told police she heard gunfire while she was cooking dinner. The woman went to check and found three .45-caliber shell casings in the street and gave them to police.

About 6:50 p.m., police were called to the 100 block of Millet Avenue for gunfire and there they found a house shot up with several windows broken.

In the driveway, officers found a 7.62mm shell casing and in the street they found a .45-caliber shell casing, reports said.

No one was injured in either shooting.

