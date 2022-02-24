YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police Wednesday made two gun arrests in separate traffic stops on the West Side.

About 4 p.m., reports said police pulled over a car at Mahoning and Lakeview avenues for driving left of center for at least two blocks. When police went to talk to the driver, Marcus Teague, 33, of Green Acres Drive in Liberty, reports said an officer saw marijuana in the back seat and asked Teague to get out.

After Teague got out, reports said officers found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun underneath the driver’s seat.

Teague said the gun was not his, but he was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Teague is not allowed to have a gun because of a conviction on two counts of aggravated robbery in 2009 for which he was sentenced to five years in prison.

About 2:25 p.m., police pulled over a car at South Belle Vista Avenue and Price Road for an improper turn and asked the four people inside if they would get out of the car because officers smelled marijuana.

Reports said police found marijuana in the center console and a loaded .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun that had an extended magazine in a book bag that belonged to Ke-Twan Boudrey, 18, of North Pearl Street.

Boudrey was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Both Teague and Boudrey are expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.