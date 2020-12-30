YPD looking to hire more police officers by spring

Local News

You must be 21, have a valid Ohio driver's license and be a nearby resident of Mahoning County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
This seal is hung on the wall in the room where officers take roll call before each shift.

WKBN

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department is looking to hire more than a dozen officers by spring.

In-person applications will be accepted with COVID-19 protocols in place.

There are many qualifications to become a Youngstown police officer.

You must be 21, have a valid Ohio driver’s license and be a nearby resident of Mahoning County.

There’s a physical fitness test as well as psychological tests and drug tests.

For more information, see both pages of the job breakdown: Page 1 and Page 2.

“It’s not always the best fit for standard police officer. We look for people persons that can relate to a diverse group of population within the City of Youngstown,” said Lt. Brian Butler.

Last year, city council agreed to a raise for starting officers and also passed legislation to decrease the time it takes to achieve the maximum salary.

More stories from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com