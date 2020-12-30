YPD looking to hire more police officers by spring

You must be 21, have a valid Ohio driver's license and be a nearby resident of Mahoning County

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department is looking to hire more than a dozen officers by spring.

In-person applications will be accepted with COVID-19 protocols in place.

There are many qualifications to become a Youngstown police officer.

You must be 21, have a valid Ohio driver’s license and be a nearby resident of Mahoning County.

There’s a physical fitness test as well as psychological tests and drug tests.

For more information, see both pages of the job breakdown: Page 1 and Page 2.

“It’s not always the best fit for standard police officer. We look for people persons that can relate to a diverse group of population within the City of Youngstown,” said Lt. Brian Butler.

Last year, city council agreed to a raise for starting officers and also passed legislation to decrease the time it takes to achieve the maximum salary.