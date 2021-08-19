YPD looking for SUV in connection with shootings that killed 2, including a 10-year-old

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are seeking an SUV that was seen at two crime scenes minutes apart Wednesday morning where two people were killed, including a 10-year-old girl.

The red or burgundy GMC Terrain type SUV was seen at about 2:20 a.m. at Palmer and Gibson avenues just before shots were fired into a pickup truck that killed Michael Callahan, 40, and injured his 42-year-old passenger.

The SUV was then seen about seven minutes later in the 600 block of Samuel Avenue when shots were fired into a home that killed Persayus Davis-May, 10, and wounded three other people.

Police said at a press conference later Wednesday morning that both shootings are related.

On Samuel Avenue, the girl was shot in the house while the other three victims were outside.

A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to a conviction in the case.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Rod Foley said investigators have received some tips but “nothing spectacular.”

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers Youngstown at 330-746-CLUE. Calls will remain anonymous.