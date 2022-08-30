YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown lieutenant has been on paid administrative leave for the past 17 months.

Lt. Brian Flynn was placed on paid administrative leave on March 25, 2021.

First News requested Flynn’s personnel file, but all of the information related to an open investigation has been redacted. At this time, it is unclear why Flynn has been placed on leave.

City Law Director Jeff Limbian said he couldn’t release any information on Flynn’s leave or how long the investigation would take.

According to the Youngstown master salary list, a lieutenant of more than three years makes $78,654.58 a year. Flynn has served in the position for more than 10 years.

Flynn was hired at the Youngstown Police Department in 1998. He was promoted to Detective Sergeant in 2006. In September 2011, he was sworn in as a lieutenant.