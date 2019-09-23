YPD issues warrants for double shooting Thursday and also for Sept. 9 shooting

Affidavit in double shooting said one of victims tried to play dead

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warrants were issued Monday for two suspects in a double shooting Thursday on the South Side and also for a suspect in a shooting earlier this month.

Robert P. Young, 45, of New Road in Austintown is charged with two counts of felonious assault and Nichole Taylor, 28, of Geiger Avenue in Alliance, is charged with complicity to commit felonious assault and felonious assault.

The pair were charged with a shooing late Thursday at a Wayside Drive home that injured two victims. They were both treated for multiple gunshot wounds at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

An affidavit in the case said Taylor knocked on the door of the home and tricked one of the victims into opening it. Behind her was Young, who had a gun and shot the woman, who played dead and ran into the basement, the affidavit said.

Young got inside the home and shot the other victim in the face, the affidavit said. That victim fell down the stairs into the basement, with Young also going into the basement and firing several shots before the suspects fled.

The pair are not in custody as of yet.

Desmond Cochrane, 23, of North Evanston Avenue, is charged with a Sept. 9 shooting that injured a man in the leg on West LaClede Avenue.

In that shooting, the victim told police he was walking in the street at West LaClede Avenue and Hillman Street when a car passed him, then turned around and drove back toward him.

Someone in the car then fired several shots at the victim, hitting him in the leg. The victim managed to make it to a house on West LaClede Avenue, where police were called.

Cochrane is not yet in custody either.