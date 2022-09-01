YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department said that the number of stolen vehicle reports and break-ins has increased.

Cpt. Jason Simon said that those stealing vehicles are targeting late model Hyundais and Kias. WKBN has reported on incidents nationally targeting these types of vehicles due to a security flaw.

In addition, unlocked cars are the targets of break-ins.

The thefts are happening in the evening hours, Simon said.

The Youngstown Police Department is urging everyone to take best-practice, common-sense approaches to general crime prevention:

Lock your car;

Do not leave the following in your car: Spare keys; Money, credit cards, or IDs; Firearms; Vehicle registration which contains your address (you get two copies, one of which does not have your address listed); Other valuables



Also, park under a bright light and make sure that there is lighting around your house and think about installing security cameras.

If you spot anyone trespassing on your property or trying to access your car, don’t confront them, Simon said. Call 911 and provide a good description of the suspect(s).

To protect your car from being stolen, it is recommended to install a column lock or other disabling device so your car cannot be driven away.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, vehicle thefts have increased nationally, too. Nationwide, 932,329 vehicles were reported stolen to law enforcement in 2021, a 6% increase over 2020, and a 17% increase since 2019.

