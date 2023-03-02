YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department is hiring.

The Office of the Civil Service Commission announced Thursday that will begin accepting applications for the civil service exam from Monday, March 13, through 4 p.m April 14, for the position of police officer.

Applications will be accepted online only.

The position pays $43,680 to $62,479 per year.

Each applicant has to submit a detailed resume that includes education and work experience. Applicants should also have Ohio Peace Officer’s Training Academy certification and at least 12 months of experience with a police agency.

Other requirements are a high school diploma or GED, experience or training in dealing with the public, must be at least 21 years old and in good physical condition, and have a valid Ohio Driver’s license.

Bonus points will be added to the exam for military applicants, those who live in Youngstown and those who have obtained a BS or BA degree from a college or university.