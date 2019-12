Two people were cut with a knife during one of the robberies on the East Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating robberies Sunday in two separate parts of town.

Reports said two people were cut by a knife about 4:20 p.m. in the 500 block of Thorn Street on the East Side by someone they were trying to buy stolen power tools from.

About 8:05 p.m. in the 100 block of Matta Avenue on the West Side, a man told police he was robbed of two cellphones at gunpoint.