YPD investigating gunfire at two different apartment complexes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating gunfire at two different apartment complexes Tuesday and Wednesday that damaged apartments and several cars, but did not injure anyone.

At about 8:05 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Woodcrest Avenue, where witnesses said people in two different vehicles were shooting at each other.

Reports said a bullet traveled through the window of one apartment and lodged in the wall and three cars were damaged by gunfire. Reports said police collected several shell casings but the type and number were not specified.

At about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, police were called for gunfire on the West Side at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Tyrell Avenue. There, officers found five .40-caliber shell casings and two 9mm shell casings behind an apartment building.

Witnesses said a group of men behind one of the buildings was involved in the gunfire as well as someone in an SUV, but no one actually saw anyone shooting, according to reports.

An SUV in a parking lot suffered damage and police said a 12-year-old boy in one of the apartments had to duck down after a bullet entered his room. He crawled into a hallway for safety, reports said.