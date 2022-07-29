YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police early Friday had their hands full with gunfire calls in two separate parts of town.

About 2:45 a.m., police were called to South Avenue near East Avondale Avenue on the South Side for what was described as a “rolling gun battle.” There were no reported injuries, but officers did find 22 9mm shell casings in the 300 block of East Avondale Avenue.

At about the same time, a woman in the single digit block of South Portland Avenue called police after she said she heard three to five shots and discovered multiple bullet holes in her house. Police could not find any shell casings in the street, reports said.

A 15-year-old and 16-year-old were sleeping in the house during the time it was shot at. No one was injured.

About 8:30 a.m.Thursday, a man in the single digit block of South Lakeview Avenue called police and said he found four bullet holes in his home when he woke up. The man said he heard gunfire the night before but did not call police because he did not notice any damage.

Police checked a vacant home in the same block where witnesses said a group of men were hanging out at the same time the gunfire broke out about 9 p.m. Wednesday and found 14 spent 5.56 mm shell casings in the drive. That is the type of ammunition commonly used in AR-15 style semiautomatic rifles.

The casings were found in the same area where a man told police he was driving Wednesday and was shot in the leg, reports said.