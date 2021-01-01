YPD investigates early morning homicide on city’s south side

The shooting happened on the 600 block of Almyra Ave. just after midnight

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department is investigating a suspected homicide from overnight on the city’s south side.

According to Captain Brad Blackburn, the shooting happened on the 600 block of Almyra Ave. just after midnight near Glenwood Ave. One man is dead.

Cpt. Blackburn told First News that the victim was not in a home during the shooting, but was on the street. YPD is conducting interviews with witnesses to gather more information.

Right now, no arrests have been made, but this is an ongoing investigation.