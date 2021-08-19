YPD investigates after two wounded in separate shootings Tuesday show up at St. E’s

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say two people who were wounded in separate shootings showed up in the emergency room at St. Elizabeth Health Center Tuesday.

At about 9:35 p.m. a 16-year-old boy drove himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Reports said the SUV he was driving had a bullet hole in the driver’s side, the driver’s side window was shattered and there was blood in the front seat.

Police had several calls for gunfire several minutes before at Dupont and Hammaker avenues on the north side, reports said.

Earlier, at about 8:51 p.m., a 21-year-old walked into the emergency room after he was wounded in a car at Market Street and East Chalmers Avenue.

The driver of the car told police he was driving north on Market Street when another car appeared next to him and someone from that car fired several shots.

There were bullet holes in the two passenger side doors and the passenger was wounded, reports said. The rear windshield was also shot out.

Police went to the intersection and found seven .40-caliber shell casings, reports said.

Coupled with eight people shot Wednesday, the city had 10 people shot in just over 24 hours, two of them fatally. So far this year, 93 people have been shot in Youngstown, just five less than 2020’s total of 98.