YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department is investigating an accident and shooting in the Brier Hill area late Thursday night.

The accident happened at the corner of Robinwood Place and Burlington Street. Neighbors tell First News, after the accident, a male victim came to a house on nearby Dearborn Street, saying he had been shot.

YPD says two people were transported to the hospital, one with gunshot wounds. The victims’ conditions and identities are unknown at the time.