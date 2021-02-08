YPD internal affairs investigating crash that killed former YSU football player

Chief Davis says more information could be released as soon as Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In their first event since Saturday’s fatal crash that claimed the life of a former YSU football player, the university community paused at the start of Monday’s men’s basketball game to think of one of their own.

The words over the public address system fell on a silent gathering.

“At this time, we ask you to please bow your head in his memory and in support of his family as we honor Darius Shackelford in a moment of silence.”

The 24-year-old was with the Penguin football team for five years before graduating.

“Super, super student athlete. Very much liked by all our student athletes, all our department staff,” said YSU Sports Information Director Trevor Parks.

Shackleford was killed late Saturday night when his car was hit by another on the city’s east side. Initial reports suggest police were trying to make a traffic stop on that other vehicle at the time.

“This is an evolving investigation. We are still in the early stages of the investigation,” said Chief Carl Davis. “At this point, it does not appear that it was a pursuit, but again, our internal affairs investigators are looking into it.”

Police did question the 19-year-old driver of that other car and his 17-year-old passenger, but no charges have been filed, yet.

Davis says more information could be released as soon as Tuesday.

In the meantime, YSU’s football team works to start the first spring season in school history later this month having faced the COVID-19 pandemic, a car crash involving both a student coach and a player, and now this tragedy.

“I know they’ll be honored to go out and play for him here in a couple of weeks and have success this spring in his memory,” Parks said.