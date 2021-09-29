YPD identifies victim, suspect in Youngstown homicide

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have identified the man found shot to death in a Youngstown home last Friday. They also identified a suspect Wednesday evening.

Last Friday at 1 p.m., Youngstown police responded to the 200 block of Hughes Street for a homicide investigation where a body was found.

Police identified the man as 45-year-old Telly Smith. During the investigation on Friday, they said it appeared his body had been there for several days.

At the time of the initial investigation, the victim’s family members were also concerned for Smith’s brother Larry Tarver.

On Wednesday, police named Tarver, 49, as the suspect and he was arrested and booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a murder charge.

Tarver will be arraigned by the end of the week in Youngstown Municipal Court.