YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police early Saturday arrested two men with loaded guns and found over 125 pills after pulling a car over for running a stop sign.

Christopher Jones, 38, of East Lucius Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence and drug charges.

Facing the same weapons charges is Jeffrey Brown, 31, also of East Lucius Avenue. He was also booked into the jail.

Both men are expected to be arraigned later Monday in municipal court.

The two were arrested about 1:20 a.m. Saturday after an officer on patrol pulled over a car Jones was driving at Idlewood and West Hylda avenues for running a stop sign. Reports said when the car stopped, Jones got out and crouched down near the front of the car like he was dropping something. Police later checked and found a loaded semiautomatic handgun where he was crouching, reports said.

Police searched the car and founded a loaded semiautomatic in the glove compartment in front of where Brown was sitting, reports said. Also in the glove compartment was a box that had over 125 pills inside. Reports said Jones told police the box was his.

Brown is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2011 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for being a felon in possession of a firearm. In Jan. 2021 he was sentenced to six months in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges.

Jones is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2012 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on a possession of heroin charge.



