YPD finds stolen gun in traffic stop overnight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police overnight seized a stolen gun while arresting a man on a firearms charge.

About 12:35 a.m.Tuesday, police pulled over a car at Homestead and East Florida avenues for speeding driven by Adam Perkins, 27, of Liberty.

Reports said Perkins told police he did not have a driver’s license and he also appeared very nervous. When asked to get out of the car, reports said he told police his girlfriend had ammunition in the car but there was no gun. He gave officers permission to search it, reports said.

Perkins kept putting his hands in his pockets and pulling up his pants despite repeated warnings to stop, and when police checked his pants, they found a .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun loaded with a 14-round magazine, reports said.

A records check showed the gun was reported stolen out of Akron, reports said. Perkins was taken to the Mahoning County jail on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.