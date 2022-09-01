YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police found five large bags of marjuana after pulling over a driver for an expired registration.

In addition, Al Lee, 44, also has a warrant from Delaware County. He was taken to the Mahoning County jail on the warrant to be held for officials there.

Reports said police pulled over a car Lee was driving about 2:25 p.m. at Shirley Road and Cooper Street for an expired registration. Reports said police could smell marijuana coming from Lee, so he was taken out of the car so it could be searched.

Lee had a bag of marijuana in his pocket and police also found large bags of marijuana in a duffel bag that was in the car, reports said.

Reports said Lee also had $1,711 cash on him.