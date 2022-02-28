YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Reports said, early Sunday, city police found almost 40 shell casings from two different semiautomatic rifles after answering a gunfire call on the East Side.

Officers were called about 5:05 a.m. to the 300 block of South Jackson Street, where they found six spent casings from a 7.62mm AK-47 style semiautomatic rifle in the intersection of South Jackson Street and Kirkland Street.

Witnesses told police they thought they heard two different weapons firing. Reports state police then found 28 spent .223-caliber casings from an AR-15 style semiautomatic weapon further down Kirkwood Street along with three more 7.62mm casings.

No one was injured.

Reports said it appeared that people in different cars were shooting at each other because of how the casings were arrayed in the street.