YPD finds loaded gun during south side traffic stop

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said city police Wednesday found a loaded handgun in a car they pulled over for having a cracked windshield.

Malik Marrow, 23, of Plaza View Court, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

Reports said Marrow was the driver of a BMW that police tried to pull over about 5:15 p.m. for a cracked windshield on East Florida Avenue.

The car, however, did not stop for about three blocks until it finally came to a rest at East Florida Avenue and Market Street.

Reports said when officers walked up the car, they could smell marijuana. Marrow told police right away he had a loaded gun in the glove compartment. After he got out of the car he also told police he had marijuana in the car, reports said.

Officers searched the car and found a loaded 9mm handgun in the glove compartment, reports said. Marrow does not have a concealed carry permit, according to the report.

Police also found a small amount of marijuana in the car, reports said.