YPD finds loaded 9mm handgun during traffic stop

Police found three magazines, each loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Pittsburgh man was housed in the Mahoning County Jail after he was arrested Saturday with a loaded handgun in a car he was driving.

Lance Daniels, 26, was charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle after he was pulled over just after 4 p.m. in the 400 block of West Dewey Avenue for an improper turn.

Reports said Daniels could be seen reaching down inside his car right before he stopped and that he appeared very nervous. He told police he did not have a driver’s license, reports said.

After officers learned Daniels’ license was suspended, he was ordered out of his car, reports said, so it could be towed.

When police searched the car before it was towed, they found a 9mm semiautomatic handgun inside a case underneath the driver’s seat and it was loaded with a 17-round magazine.

Police found two other magazines, also loaded with 17 rounds each, reports said.