YPD finds gun with extended magazine during traffic stop on South Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police found a loaded semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine following a traffic stop on the South Side Wednesday, reports said.

Isaiah Perry, 19, of Maplewood Court, is in the Mahoning County jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana charges. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Reports said Perry was pulled over about 7:50 a.m. Wednesday on South Avenue after he passed a police officer at a high rate of speed.

When the officer pulled Perry over, reports said the officer could smell marijuana in the car and Perry was taken out of the car so it could be searched.

When officers opened the door, they found two magazines for a handgun in the door pocket, one loaded and one empty, reports said. Underneath the driver’s seat police found a .40-caliber handgun loaded with an extended magazine.

Reports said Perry denied he had a gun in the car but said he did need a gun because “my car was shot up and I could’ve been killed.”

Police also found four bags of marijuana and $500 cash, reports said.