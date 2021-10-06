YPD finds gun in car of man accused of littering in front of police

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Riblett Avenue man was booked into the Mahoning County jail Tuesday on a gun charge after reports said he threw a bottle out of the window of a car that was idling at a stop sign.

The incident happened in front of an unmarked police cruiser.

Lance Cain, was expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. Reports said he was arrested about 3:15 p.m. at Vestal Road and Hazelwood Avenue.

Cain was the driver of a car that was idling at a stop sign at Division Street and Salt Springs Road in front of an unmarked cruiser when the officers inside the cruiser saw Cain throw a bottle out the passenger’s window, reports said.

Reports said police pulled the car over and Cain told them he had a learner’s permit but no driver’s license. He also said that his passenger had a valid license, however, the passenger did not have a license, which meant police had to tow the car because there was not a licensed driver present.

When officers searched the car before towing it, they found a loaded 9mm handgun with an extended magazine inside a book bag in the back seat, reports said.

Cain was also issued citations for littering and driving without a licensed driver.